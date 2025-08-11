Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $58.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Enovis by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Enovis by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.