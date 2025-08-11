Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,107,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.47% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $1,252,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 318,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 270,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 325,066 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 76.9% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $6,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

IPG opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

