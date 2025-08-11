Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IES by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IES by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,930,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,816,636.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095. 56.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $345.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

