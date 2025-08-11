Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,227,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Meta Platforms worth $8,199,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $141,285,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $23,936,000. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 328.1% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 908,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $523,859,000 after purchasing an additional 172,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,416 shares of company stock valued at $199,599,359. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $769.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $784.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

