Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENOV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. Enovis has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

