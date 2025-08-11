International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Seaways by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in International Seaways by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in International Seaways by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.7%

INSW opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $188.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $40,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,417.92. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,816.02. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $479,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

