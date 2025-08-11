ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 4,636 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $34,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

