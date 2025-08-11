Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $100,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average is $171.19. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $2,728,556. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.