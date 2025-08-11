Cynosure Group LLC Has $335,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,705,000 after buying an additional 838,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,380,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

