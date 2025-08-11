Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $271,000 Investment in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $187.22 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

