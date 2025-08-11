Cynosure Group LLC Has $339,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $181.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

