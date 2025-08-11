Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $349,000 in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,319.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,658.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,791.60. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,313.69 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,163.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,032 shares of company stock worth $35,172,583. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.