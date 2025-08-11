Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Position Decreased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $680.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.