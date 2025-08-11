Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 659 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $382.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.30 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

