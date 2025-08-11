National Bank of Canada FI Has $25.50 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GIS opened at $49.80 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.