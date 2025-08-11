National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 34,720 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7,381.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NOA stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $493.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

