National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 684,611 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 971.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toast were worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 59,231 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Toast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $21,465,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Toast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of TOST stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 2.01. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,034. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $97,050.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,303.94. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,166. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

