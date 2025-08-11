Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,276 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $142.71 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

