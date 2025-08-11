Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE NLY opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.