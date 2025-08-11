Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 684,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $81,420,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $46,236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last three months. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $189.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

