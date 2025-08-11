Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $313.05 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $223.82 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.