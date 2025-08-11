Best Technology Stocks To Watch Now – August 8th

Apple, NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Palantir Technologies, Alphabet, Trade Desk, and Microsoft are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing, or distribution of technological goods and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms, and telecommunications. Investors often view them as growth-oriented assets because many tech firms reinvest earnings into research and expansion rather than paying high dividends. As a result, technology stocks can offer significant upside potential but also tend to exhibit higher volatility compared to more established, dividend-paying sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,524,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,690,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,662,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,038,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,600,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,019,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $277.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,509,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,255,836. The company has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,979,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,847,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD traded down $32.80 on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,514,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $522.80. 8,115,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

