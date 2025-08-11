Gold Stocks To Follow Now – August 8th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, CocaCola, Vale, and Barrick Mining are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to gold’s price movements and the operational performance of mining firms. Because gold stocks can be influenced both by changes in gold prices and by company-specific factors (like production costs and reserve levels), they often exhibit greater volatility than the metal itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.40. 27,860,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,766,719. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,063,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,060,129. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 23,178,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,984,754. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

B traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,336,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,617. Barrick Mining has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

