Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $367.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.52.

Shares of WING stock opened at $315.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.96. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

In other news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. The trade was a 39.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

