Top Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 8th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Spring Valley Acquisition, Figma, Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares, NuZee, Sweetgreen, and Applied Optoelectronics are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because they’re smaller and less established than large?cap firms, they often offer higher growth potential but also exhibit greater price volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of BMNR stock traded up $12.71 on Friday, reaching $53.99. 74,324,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,909. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.32 million and a P/E ratio of -122.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,678,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

FIG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 6,159,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,380,115. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 0.65. Figma has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $142.92.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (AAPU)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc. index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.90. 15,981,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

NuZee (NUZE)

NuZee, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,101,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. NuZee has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Sweetgreen (SG)

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 27,457,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,155. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,603,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $44.50.

