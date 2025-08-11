Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.