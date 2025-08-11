Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Receives $172.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.1250.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

