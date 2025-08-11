Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,957,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 115,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.