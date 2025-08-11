Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

