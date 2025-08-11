Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires Shares of 2,832 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.22 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

