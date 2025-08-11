Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 215,626 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,738 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 958.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 125,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 113,246 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PDEC opened at $40.77 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

