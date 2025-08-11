Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $203.70 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.