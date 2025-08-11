Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IHG opened at $119.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.