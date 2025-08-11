Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.30. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $2,221,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,490,330.74. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,689,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,968,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 248.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 599,710 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after acquiring an additional 584,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,969,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.