952 Shares in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after acquiring an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,200,000 after purchasing an additional 191,893 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,443,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $418.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.02. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.