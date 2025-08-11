AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

DFUS stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.