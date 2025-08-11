Citigroup Inc. Has $47.84 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $47,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,711,000 after purchasing an additional 226,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,019,000 after purchasing an additional 209,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,256,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $55.60 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.