Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of VeriSign worth $60,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34,326.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after buying an additional 695,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after buying an additional 504,748 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,505 shares of company stock worth $11,130,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $271.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.