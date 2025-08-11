Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Dollar General worth $54,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

