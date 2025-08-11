Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41,622 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Albemarle worth $20,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

