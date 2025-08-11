Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Bunge Global worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge Global by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.4%

BG opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.