AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 54,092 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1%

HIX opened at $4.28 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,380.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

