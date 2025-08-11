Head to Head Survey: Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) & Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and Ryder System”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million 68.63 -$274.12 million N/A N/A Ryder System $12.64 billion 0.57 $489.00 million $11.76 15.11

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pony AI and Ryder System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 5 1 3.17 Ryder System 0 2 6 1 2.89

Pony AI currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Ryder System has a consensus target price of $186.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Ryder System.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Ryder System 3.99% 17.83% 3.31%

Summary

Ryder System beats Pony AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

