SouthState Corp Purchases 784 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $287.76 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.73.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

