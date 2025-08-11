Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.