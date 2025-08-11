Analyzing Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) and Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU)

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) and Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeluma and Linkers Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeluma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Linkers Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aeluma presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Aeluma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeluma is more favorable than Linkers Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeluma -86.85% -87.90% -50.73% Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeluma and Linkers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aeluma and Linkers Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeluma $920,000.00 355.75 -$4.29 million ($0.27) -76.33 Linkers Industries $4.76 million 1.25 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

Linkers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aeluma.

Summary

Linkers Industries beats Aeluma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc. develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc. was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc. June 2021. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

