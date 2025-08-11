Contrasting First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Ero Copper”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.80 billion 3.00 $2.00 million $0.24 72.00 Ero Copper $535.97 million 2.70 -$68.47 million $1.37 10.18

Profitability

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 4.08% 1.44% 0.70% Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 5 3 2 2.70 Ero Copper 0 3 7 1 2.82

Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

Ero Copper beats First Quantum Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

