Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0%

ATO opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $126.18 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after buying an additional 5,543,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after buying an additional 1,287,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after buying an additional 1,017,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,333,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.