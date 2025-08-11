ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE opened at $193.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.71. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

