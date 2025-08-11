Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $137,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $365.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

